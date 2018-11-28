It’s the most wonderful time of the year! All our favorite Christmas movies are returning, and whether it’s a Lifetime Movie, an ABC or CBS TV special, or a blockbuster, they all make us feel warm and fuzzy inside! One of my favorite movies growing up was the beloved tv classic, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. I admit it, to this day I get excited about watching it, I mean, who doesn’t? I can still remember singing along with the characters as my brother and I fought over who our favorite reindeer was.

The television special is based on the popular song, telling the triumphant tale of the red-nosed reindeer that turned his “shameful” bright nose into an indispensable necessity for Santa on a cold stormy Christmas night. Santa’s ninth reindeer conquers his insecurities and quickly becomes the leader of the reindeer, pulling Santa’s sleigh on Christmas Eve despite him being a young buck with adolescent antlers. Of course, let’s not forget the other classic and favorite characters like Yukon Cornelius, Hermey, Santa Clause, Mrs. Claus, and the Abominable Snow Monster!

This year, CBS will air the Christmas classic on Saturday, December 8 at 8/7c! Lucky for us, it will be returning not only on TV, but you can stream it on Youtube and Vudu as well! Did you know that Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer was the first Christmas Special from Rankin/Bass Productions? It has been broadcast every holiday since it’s premiere in 1964. It’s one of the studios many peculiar stop-motion animation Christmas specials along with Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town and The Year Without Santa Clause.

Now, I know you have probably seen Rudolph a million times, but let’s face it, it’s a must during the month of December. The Network will also broadcast more favorite holiday season movie like the Dick Van Dyke Show- Now Living in Color, and the I Love Lucy Christmas Special.

Want more holiday classics like this? Look no more, here is this year’s CBS Holiday Specials schedule, and let me tell you, they are all a must watch! Get ready, because you won’t want to leave the couch for a few days. What a holly jolly Christmas indeed.

SUNDAY, DEC 2.

SATURDAY, DEC 8.

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: 8/7c

Frosty The Snowman: 9/8c

Frosty Returns: 9:30/8:30c

FRIDAY, DEC 14:

I Love Lucy Christmas Special: 8/7c

Christmas Special: 8/7c The Dick Van Dyke Show—Now In Living Color!: 9/8c

FRIDAY, DEC 21:

A Home For The Holidays: The 20th Anniversary: 8/7c

WEDNESDAY, DEC 26: