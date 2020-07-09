Menu
Nude Woman Straddles Wall Street Bull Amid Coronavirus Lockdown Read this Next

Naked Woman Straddles Wall Street Bull Because the Streets of NYC are Empty
Advertisement
SNL Channels Classic Movie “Forrest Gump” with a Jeff Sessions Twist Saturday Night Live via Youtube
Saturday Night Live via Youtube

“Hello, my name’s Jeff,” said Kate McKinnon in a southern drawl, costumed like some kind of Keebler elf going to Sunday services. “Jeff Sessions. I’m the attorney general of the whole United States,” saying United States like “U-ni-ted States.”

When NBC’s Saturday Night Live was on break for three weeks during the Trump Administration, we never really knew what we were going to get. Like in this SNL Forrest Gump-inspired sketch, where Jefferson Beauregard Sessions (say the Beauregard like a frightened extra in “Gone with the Wind” for effect) basically holds court at a bus stop with a box of chocolates, each bus that passes bringing a new seat-mate. Mckinnon’s Sessions impersonation with a hint of Tom Hanks’ character, Forrest Gump, made for this hilarious skit “Jeff Sessions Gump Cold Open.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions explains his “bad week” in great detail, starting from President Trump’s speech to a joint session (“We were all as happy as a monkey with a peanut machine!”) and going all downhill from there (“Then I went to bed, I got 800 messages on phone alerts saying I was a sneaky little liar!”). He rants about missing a seemingly legless Kellyanne Conway, how he misses President Donald Trump (“I miss you Donnie!”), and how he didn’t know that this one guy he was talking to was Russian until he found out he was a Russian ambassador.

But then a certain Russian leader, a shirtless Vladimir Putin to be exact, gets off the bus, claiming “this meeting never happened,” Sessions confirms “I wasn’t going to remember it anyway!” Fist bump. America. He never talked to the Russians, remember? Then, host Octavia Spencer makes an appearance as her own character Minny Jackson, from the Help, telling Mckinnon she’s from a different movie, and then handing him a pie that she made.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on March 5, 2017.

Watch: Former Senate Staffer Accuses Joe Biden of Sexual Assault

Lauren Pineda About the author:
Lauren Pineda is a writer with a background in music journalism and pop culture. Her best writing comes from her passion for storytelling and connecting her audience. She lives and breathes any live music show or art event and enjoys listening to peoples’ stories.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like