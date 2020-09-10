Ryan Seacrest is one of the most well-known tv personalities. At a young age, he knew that he wanted to be a disk jockey. He started the career path as soon as he could by doing the school announcements at Dunwoody High School. Back then, he had braces, glasses and was a tad overweight. The peers who made fun of him then indeed aren’t anymore. He landed an internship at a radio station in Atlanta while attending the University of Georgia.

In the mid-‘90s, he moved to Los Angeles and started his radio show called “Ryan Seacrest for the Ride Home”. The show was successful and lasted well into the 2000s. In 2003 “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” began. The next year American Top 40 became his new job, taking over for one of his favorite hosts, Casey Kasem.

Net Worth

He started appearing on television in 2000. In 2005 Seacrest started working with Dick Clark on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and on E! News, both positions he held for many years. In 2012 he became co-host to American Idol and The Million Second Quiz followed shortly after. In 2017 he joined another popular co-host. ABC’s Live with Kelly & Ryan with Kelly Ripa. This gig earned him an Emmy nomination the year afterward. He continues to work with Ripa and works on the radio, and also began producing. Having produced shows such as Kourtney and Kim take New York, a spin-off of Keeping up with the Kardashians. He’s produced Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution and won an Emmy for that as well.

Advertisement

Ryan Seacrest is Hollywood’s busiest man, and you can clearly tell why. He has been a show host, producer, disk jockey-ing, and has taken part in many special events since the ’90s. Having linked himself some of the highest-grossing projects like American Idol, Live with Kelly and Ryan, and Keeping up with the Kardashians, the radio personality has indeed garnered many a dollar sign to his name. According to Forbes, in 2019, he made $71.5 million from all of his shows. In totality, he is estimated to have a net worth of between $410-$430 million!

Ryan Seacrest in Love

In her personal life, Ryan Seacrest has come a long way from being teased in his braces and glasses. He’s dated Teri Hatcher, Sophie Monk, as well as Renee Hall. He also had a thing for Julianne Hough from 2010-2013.

Advertisement

For eight years, the reality show host was linked to chef Shayna Taylor, of Shayna’s kitchen. However, after all that time and a “let’s try again” moments after a short blip of a break up the two have called it quits. A source close to Seacrest says that the two are still tight and want to support each other, but their romantic relationship has ended. This split is, however, apparently their third time breaking up. Social media has kept Seacrest fans on their toes since he last posted with her in the spring for her birthday, but also with her dogs, and she has similar posts. But, has said nothing about him for a few months.