Having recently starred in A Star is Born with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, and on Netflix’s The Ranch, Sam Elliot has been a famous name and mustache in Hollywood for decades. The Golden Globe-nominated actor has been in Tombstone, Road House, The Golden Compass, and was the narrator for The Big Lebowski. Before Tom Cruise, Sam Elliott was in the TV series Mission: Impossible in the late sixties. He and his wife met like many other Hollywood couples, but have managed to do something not many have. They have been married for over three decades.

Katharine Ross

Katharine Ross is best remembered as Elaine Robinson in The Graduate, opposite Dustin Hoffman. The film earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress, as did her role in The Stepford Wives. Recently she and her husband starred together, again in The Hero a 2017 western film. She and her husband continue to and find joy in working with each other.

Work Introductions

The two met in 1969 when they both starred in a western film, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. The movie starred Katharine Ross as leading lady Etta Place, and the famed duo of Paul Newman and Robert Redford. Sam Elliott had a much smaller role in the film, but that didn’t stop fate. Card Player #2 was his role, and he and his future wife didn’t have any scenes together. Given their role differences, Elliott was too shy to speak to Katharine Ross.

In 1978, many years later, they were both cast in another movie, a horror called, The Legacy. They acted across from each other as Pete and Maggie. Ross broke things off with her fourth husband, Gaetano Lisi. She was previously linked to Joel Fabiani, John Marion, and Conrad Hall. Elliott, on the other hand, had yet to be married.

A year after they were married, they welcomed their first and only child.

Family

Sam Elliott and Katharine Ross have one daughter together, Cleo Rose. Cleo Rose was born in 1984 and works in the entertainment industry as well. Now 36, Rose is a musician. Her debut album was released in 2008, “No More Lies”.