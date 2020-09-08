Not to get all Garfield on everyone here but the only worse than a traditional Monday start to the week is the Tuesday after a Monday off. No work? Was it all just a dream? Sadly yes, kind of. So we’re back on the grind. Unfortunate but necessary.

So if you need a little boost to your day here’s a video actor Sam Neill posted to his Instagram. It’s him and fellow actor Jeff Goldblum singing and playing piano and just generally having a sweet little moment of bromance. Fully recommend watching this.

Neill wrote:

Jammin’ with Jeff It’s a day off. So we’ve been singing a bunch of old songs. Jeff won’t practice, so it’s first go or nothing. @jeffgoldblum makes me laugh immoderately. He is also a prodigy.

Goldblum and Neill are reuniting on the screen for the 2021 film Jurassic World: Dominion, helmed by Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom director Colin Trevorrow. The film also returns Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, and Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler. Neill and Goldblum are reprising the roles of paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant and mathemetician Ian Malcolm, respectively. They originally played the first-ever guests to the perpetually-killing-its-visitors dinosaur park in Steven Spielberg’s 1993 sci-fi horror classic Jurassic Park.

While both Neill and Goldblum have appeared in Jurassic Park sequels, Jurassic Park III for Neill’s Grant and The Lost World for Goldblum’s Malcolm, they haven’t appeared on screen together as their characters since the original film nearly thirty years ago.

Though the second Jurassic World film in particular received pretty tepid reviews from critics and audiences alike fans are excited at the prospect of Grant and Malcolm once again reuniting to avoid being eaten by prehistoric monsters. If this video is any indication (and it probably is) at the very least their scenes together will be great.