2020 has been a mess for musicians, and it’s been unfortunate that live shows have been completely canceled this year because of COVID-19. Many artists have seized the opportunity to dip back into the studio to compose more music or have taken the time to experiment with their sounds. But if you’re a classic rock fan, which would mean you’re dedicated to the genre’s history, I hope with nothing else to do, you didn’t miss this.

The Rolling Stones released a long-lost track of theirs that features Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page on guitar and it’s definitely an anthem. The new song “Scarlet” was actually recorded 47 years ago and debuted in July, ahead of the Brit rockers’ reissue of their 1973 album Goats Head Soup, released back in September. It features 10 bonus tracks, including two unheard tracks, “Criss Cross” and “All the Rage.’

Listen to “Scarlet” by The Rolling stones featuring Jimmy Page:

The Rolling Stones release was named after photographer Scarlet Lilith Page, the daughter of the Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page and French model Charlotte Martin. A press release of the song explained, “The layered guitar textures of ‘Scarlet’ make for a track that’s as infectious and raunchy as anything the band cut in this hallowed era.”

It was written frontman Mick Jagger and Keith Richards and recorded back in October 1974. Jagger explained that it originated in the home of the English musician, Ronnie Wood, during a session with Keith and Jimmy. Keith had walked into the studio at the end of a Zeppelin session, to which Jimmy decided to stay in Ronnie’s basement studio and collaborate with them on the track. When Mick was asked why the song wasn’t initially released, he said that it “wasn’t a Rolling Stones record.”

The reissue of Goats Head Soup is available on the Stones’ website, and it’s a four-album deluxe edition set that also features a 120-page book of rare photos and essays and four posters, as well as a two-album edition, both offered on vinyl and CD. According to the band’s website, the album will include demo versions, outtakes, and live performances.

Mick said in a statement, “I really feel close to this album, and I really put all I had into it… I guess it comes across that I’m more into the songs.”

The Rolling Stones was led by Mick and Keith since 1962, and the iconic classic rock band was set to tour this year on their No Filter tour, but since COVID-19 hit, it’s been postponed. Fans have also been raving about the music video, which features Paul Mescal from Hulu’s original series “Normal People,” comically drunk dancing in London’s Claridge’s Hotel.