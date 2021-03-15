CBS’ The Talk has decided to go on a brief hiatus and canceling its live shows for Monday and Tuesday, according to Variety. The news comes just after CBS announced it would be launching a probe into an episode aired earlier this week in which Sharon Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood got into a heated exchange. Osbourne went on to defend Piers Morgan’s comments on Good Morning Britain about Meghan Markle after the former actress and Prince Harry spoke with Oprah Winfrey last week about their decision to leave the royal family.

Producers did note that they plan to return to filming on Wednesday, but say the show will evaluate and see where they are before officially moving forward. Pointing to its earlier statement on the investigation, CBS has declined comment.

‘The Talk’: Sheryl Underwood, Sharon Osbourne Discuss Racism

Through a statement, the network noted, “We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace. All matters related to the Wednesday episode of ‘The Talk’ are currently under internal review.” Earlier this week, Osbourne received backlash on social media after she defended Morgan’s comments about the Duchess of Sussex, and was questions by Underwood over her support.

Defending Morgan, Osbourne stated, “Did I like everything he said? Did I agree with what he said? No, because it’s his opinion. It’s not my opinion… I support him for his freedom of speech, and he’s my friend.” She continued, “I’m not racist… I don’t care what color or what religion anyone is. Are you a nice person? That’s what I judge you on.” In response to her comment, Underwood then asked, “What would you say to people who may feel that while you’re standing by your friend, it appears you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don’t agree? Am I saying it right?”

Sharon Osbourne Apologizes on Twitter

To which The Talk Show host replied, “Educate me, tell me when you have heard him say racist things? I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?” After the show, Osbourne quickly tweeted an apology, writing, “To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over.”

Advertisement

Osbourne also reiterated to Variety that she felt “blindsided” by CBS over the controversial conversation.