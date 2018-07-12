The Los Angeles-based Julien’s Auction is celebrating the style and beauty of one of Hollywood’s most glamorous actress and 1960s fashion icon, Sharon Tate. Born in Dallas, Texas, Tate was known as one of Hollywood’s most talent stars of the era, embodying the essence of the decade, known as the Swinging 60s. CEO Of Julien’s Auctions, stated they plan on honoring Tate’s life by appreciating how personal the collection is. The auction is said to capture the style of a women who’s life was cut short, and has been overshadowed by and unspeakable tragedy.

Julien’s Auction will auction off items that belonged to Tate, such as bags, clothes, and even her wedding dress. The silk mini-wedding dress Tate wore to marry director Roman Polanski, is expected to draw up to $50,000. The company is also set to auction off a two toned mini dress Tate wore to the 1968 Cannes Film Festival, expecting it to reach up to $7,000. Other clothing items are expected to reach no less than $5,000.

The collection also includes several monogrammed luggage with Tate’s initials “ST” embroidered on them. The auction house stated they will not reveal the name of the seller, and it is not clear who now owns the items being auctioned off. The auction will take place at Julie’s Auction located at 8630 Hayden Place, Culver City, California, on November 17th. For more information you can visit here.

Tate was fatally murdered by Charles Manson’s cult, also known as The Manson Family on August 9, 1967. The cult leader ordered Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel, Linda Kasabian, and Charles “Tex” Watson to get an additional change of clothes, their driver’s license, a knife, and drive to the Bel Air residence of the actress. Tate, who was 26 at the time, was brutally stabbed to death at eight-and-a-half months pregnant with her first child.

Jay Sebring, Wojchiech Frykowski, Abigail Folger, and Steven Parent were also stabbed at the home of the actress. Husband Roman Polanski was out-of-town working on a film in London. The murders became a media sensation, portrayed in several films, TV shows, and books, dubbing the murders as “The Tate-LaBianca Murders.”

With the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Manson Family Murders, several Hollywood directors have announced three firms focusing on the tragedy. As of now, Tate, starring Kate Bosworth and directed by husband Michael Polish, is said to explore the life of Tate, rather than the murders. The Haunting of Sharon Tate will star Hilary Duff, which received criticism from Tate’s younger sister Debra Tate, dubbing it ‘classless’. The third movie will be directed by Quentin Tarantino, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

Tate landed her first acting role in 1963 for the Television series The Beverly Hillbillies. She was then signed by Filmways, her most acclaimed performance was in 1967 for the film Valley of the Dolls, which earned her a Golden Globe Award Nomination for Best New Actress. Her last film, The 13 Chairs, was released in 1969 after her death.