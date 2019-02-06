Did I tell you or what!? All our favorite movies are coming back, and better than ever! Not only are The Wizard of Oz and Gone With The Wind showing in select theaters, but now Steel Magnolias has jumped on the wagon!

Can you believe it’s been 30 years since M’Lynn, Shelby, Annelle, Truvy, Ouiser, and Claire stole our hearts for the first time? To celebrate their anniversary, Fathom Events and Turner Classics Movies (TC) announced they are teaming up together to return the beloved tale of the Southern sisterhood to theaters. So, time to call up your girls, because you only have 3 days to watch it!

Who doesn’t want to see six major icons in one big screen? I know I do! Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis, and Julia Roberts come together in this heartwarming yet hilarious classic story of family, love, and loss in a small Louisiana parish. Originally released in 1989, the movie is full of strength, laughter, big southern hair, and celebration of life after Shelby is newly married and pregnant, finding strength in her friends as she battles fear of childbirth due to her diabetes.

Steel Magnolias is one of the 14th classic films being resown in their original aspect ratio, giving it an ultimate authenticity feel. As part of the fourth annual “TCM Big Screen Classic” series, you can also expect to see My Fair Lady, Hello Dolly, To Kill A Mockingbird, My Fair Lady, Field of Dreams, When Harry Met Sally, and more! Click here to see all the fantastic movies making their triumphant return.

The classic movie will play in select theaters nationwide on Sunday, May 19, Tuesday, May 21, and Wednesday, May 22nd. You can purchase your tickets online (which I recommend you do it soon because they are going to sell out fast) at Fathom Events. Happy 30th-anniversary Steels, couldn’t find a more perfect way to celebrate!