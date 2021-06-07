The 7 season ABC family sitcom Step by Step was a 90’s version of The Brady Bunch. The beloved tale of a blended family was part of the classic TGIF line up and ran from 1991 to 1998. Single parents Frank and Carol Lambert, portrayed by Patrick Duffy and Suzanne Somers, played newlyweds each with three kids of their own, which led to a large household with many dynamic personalities. The TV series followed their journey to becoming a familial unit. Here’s what the cast of Step by Step has been up to since the show’s end.

Patrick Duffy

Patrick Duffy played father figure Frank Lambert. After Step By Step, Duffy continued to appear in shows like Touched By An Angel and Diagnosis Murder. In the 2000’s he did voice acting for Justice League and Family Guy, worked with Full House‘s Jodie Sweetin and his former TV daughter Christine Lakin on Hollywood Darlings, and even played his character Bobby Ewing in the 2012 reboot of the nighttime soap Dallas. A few years back, he was in a Hallmark TV movie, The Christmas Cure. In 2016, he published Man from Atlantis which was a companion guide of his 1977 science fiction TV show of the same name.

Suzanne Somers

The household mother figure, Carol Foster Lambert, was portrayed by Suzanne Somers. Somers hit some road bumps in her professional life over the years. After a lawsuit from the producers of Three’s Company, where she became a celebrity thanks to her portrayal of Chrissy Snow, she was out of the network TV game for a few years. She is well-known for her iconic Thighmaster infomercials from the 1990s. The breast cancer survivor returned to television to briefly co-host a reboot of Candid Camera in 1997 and had her own talk show in the mid-2000s. Thanks to Three’s Company, she will forever be the girl who absolutely knew how to wear the iconic top ponytail. In 2015, Somers placed 9th on the reality TV show Dancing with the Stars. She has also published over 20 books, ranging in topics from exercise and diet to bio-identical hormone replacement.

Staci Keanan

Staci Keanan was high school student Dana Foster on Step by Step. She had previously played Nicole Bradford on another sitcom about a blended family, My Two Dads. She later rejoined Patrick Duffy on television when she guest starred on Diagnosis Murder. Since then she has only been seen on Christine Lakin’s web series Lovin’ Lakin in 2012. In 1997, the actress decided to change her name to Stacy. She has since retired from acting and was admitted to the State Bar of California in 2013. The UCLA graduate currently practices law in Los Angeles, California.

Brandon Call

Brandon Call, who played J.T. Lambert, held a lot of promise as a comedian. Before joining Step by Step, his credits included Webster, St. Elsewhere, The Adventures of Ford Fairlane, and Baywatch. However, after a vehicular tragedy, he decided to retire from acting. J.T. Lambert was his last role.

Sasha Mitchell

Mitchell played nephew Cody Lambert, who lived in a van in the Lambert-Foster driveway. He left Step by Step at the end of season 5 due to some personal issues. After the show ended, he decided to return to acting. Since then, he has appeared on ER, JAG, and NYPD Blue. In 2010, he took another break from acting, but has since relaunched his career. Lambert recently appeared in Drunk Parents alongside Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek.

Angela Watson

Watson played middle child Karen Foster. After Step By Step ended, ABC offered Watson a contract for her own show on the network; however, it fell through. After realizing her parents were stealing her earnings, she took them to court. The experience led her to find CAST (Child Actor Supporting Themselves) in 2000, an organization that fights to protect the earnings of child actors. The former beauty queen helps children by connecting them with private investigators, accountants, and attorneys. She is also an ambassador for HugsAmerica.

Christine Lakin

Lakin appeared as middle child Alicia “Al” Lambert. She continued her career post Step by Step, appearing in over 40 films and television shows including The Game Plan, Georgia Rule, Veronica Mars, and MTV’s Wild ‘n Out. She guest starred on shows like Touched By An Angel and 7th Heaven, where she became friends with Beverly Mitchell. They starred together in Hollywood Darlings from 2017-2018. She also made a mockumentary web series, Lovin’ Lakin, on which Patrick Duffy and Staci Keanan both made guest appearances. Most recently, she was the voice of Quahog 5 News anchor Joyce Kinney on Family Guy.

Christopher Castile

Castile reunited with his Going Places co-star Staci Keanan to join the Lambert-Foster brood as Mark Foster. Castile went on to star in the Beethoven movie series and voiced a character on Hey Arnold! during the sitcom’s run. After the show was canceled, he decided to retire from acting and received his B.A. and M.A. from Cal State Long Beach. He is an adjunct professor of political sciences at Biola University.

Josh Byrne

When Step by Step moved from ABC to CBS at the end of Season 6, Brendan Lambert didn’t make the cut, which meant Josh Byrne was out of a job. Unfortunately, Byrne’s life after Step by Step is pretty unknown since he has managed to stay out of the public eye. Over the years, several cast members have been asked about his departure and current whereabouts, but none of them seem to know either.

Emily Mae Young

Young played Frank and Carol’s daughter, Lily, in seasons 6 and 7 of Step by Step. She later appeared in the movies Undercover Angel and Santa and Pete. Believe it or not, she also starred in a very cute Welch’s juice commercial. Young appears to have retired from acting.

Jason Marsden

Jason Marsden played Rich Halke, J.T.’s slacker best friend and, eventually, Dana’s boyfriend. After Step By Step, Marsden went on to appear on the sitcoms Tom, Boy Meets World, and Full House and has done vocal work for several animated movies, TV series, and video games.

Bronson Pinchot

Pinchot played beautician and Carol’s business partner Jean-Luc Rieupeyroux in season 6 of Step By Step. Pinchot is best known for his role as Balki Bartokomous on another ABC sitcom, Perfect Strangers. He has appeared in supporting roles in countless movies and TV shows and is an award-winning audiobook narrator.

