Oh man, I wish my teachers were like this when I was in High School. Just look at Scot Pankey’s dance moves, he definitely deserves an A+ for these! The A. Maceo Smith New Tech High School theater teacher in Dallas, Texas is showing students how to have a great time, despite being stuck at school!

He’s also showing us that he has all the right moves, that’s for sure. Watch as he dances along with his high school students to Bruno Mars’ and Mark Ronson’s hit “Uptown Funk.” You can definitely feel the funk, this teacher is having the time of his life.

Although it was filmed in 2015, the video is still going viral with over 14 million views, and for a very good reason. It doesn’t surprise me, really, it looks like it took ages to get all these students in the video. Also, can we note how the teacher doesn’t skip one beat! You know this was rehearsed at least 6 times! Let’s not forget that amazing color coordination happening, every time this teacher steps into a new room, a new color appears!

It’s wonderful. To think that this whole dance was shot in just one single take is even better. According to Pankey, the video was part of a class project. Speaking with Dallas Morning News, the Texas teacher stated, “We are a project-based school. You give the students a project, put them in teams, and they have to come up with solutions. They had three weeks to work on it, then present as a group what they learned.”

Despite it being a school project, Pankey just couldn’t resist putting his own moves in there, joining the students in the choreographed dance. I really hope everyone in this video got an A because these kids killed it! Believe it or not, the viral video even made its way to Bruno Mars, who was overwhelmed by the whole performance. Through a Facebook post, the singer stated, “I cried at the end. I’m still a thug though. Thank you to everyone involved in making this video.”

Ah, I love good stories like these! I need this to be a requirement, all schools should create music videos and share them on the internet!