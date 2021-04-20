We know Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson from his days raising The People’s Eyebrow as a professional wrestler and his career as a movie star in movies like the Fast & Furious series and Jumanji. Now, we can watch stories from his high school days on the NBC TV show Young Rock. On a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Johnson was promoting Young Rock over Zoom, thanks to the pandemic, when a very special surprise guest with a ukulele joined the interview and charmed not only Jimmy Fallon but everyone watching.

The Rock’s Mom Steals The Show

Dwayne Johnson was born May 5, 1972, in Hayward, California to Rocky Johnson and Ata Johnson, per Biography. His father is Black and was a professional wrestling champion coached by Samoan wrestler Peter “High Chief” Fanene Maivia who just happens to be Ata’s father.

While discussing Young Rock, which concentrates on Johnson’s childhood at home with his family, Jimmy Fallon shared how much he had loved a recent Instagram video in which The Rock and his real-life mom had been in Hawaii sitting at the headstone of his grandparents and singing a beautiful song while Ata played the ukulele.

An Epic Sing Along!

Johnson, talking to Fallon from his home in Florida, called his mother over to the camera, and low and behold Mom serenades Jimmy Fallon with the help of her son, singing a song that includes the lyrics “savalivali means go for a walk” and “Alofa ia te oe means I love you.” Per Samoan Lyrics, the song is “a fun (and funny) tourist-y classic” that “just about everybody learning the Samoan language will come to know.”

The Way To Jimmy Fallon’s Heart

Johnson’s mother and son followed up “Savalivali means Go for a Walk” with an ode to Jimmy Fallon, singing “we love you Jimmy/oh yes we do.” Fallon was beside himself with joy, yelling back that he loved them, too, and informing The Rock “Mom just crushed, by the way! You’re unbelievable! You’re a superstar!”

Ata Johnson has her own Instagram in addition to regularly appearing on The Rock’s ‘gram and in occasional TikTok videos. Let’s hope this is just the beginning of her scene-stealing, ukulele-playing career!