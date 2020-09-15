The View is officially back (thankfully) for Season 24 with some very hot topics, hectic provocative conversations, and opinion that make our brains work like clockwork. The program was just recently honored with a Daytime Emmy Award as Outstanding Informative Talk Show. But wait, it isn’t just back. It’s back with a new, yet familiar, co-host!

The daytime talk show, which takes place in New York, decided it was time for host Sara Haines return after two years, joining hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Meghan McCain! McCain is scheduled to go on maternity leave during the season, but ABC News stated it plans to have every viewpoint covered. As far as Haines, she had served as a The View co-host for two seasons from 2016 through the summer of 2018. Prior to The View, she served as a lifestyle anchor for GMA Weekend. She will now fill the seat of Abby Huntsman, who left the show in January 2020. Ana Navarro, a political strategist, will also make an appearance on Fridays. Perfect timing too, since the ratings are reportedly higher as usual, which is expected since there are less than two months before the Presidential Election. We can’t wait for those Joe Biden, Donald Trump, and Melania Trump debates.

It’s safe to say the ladies of The View are used to fighting and getting their last word no matter what, which has been making it difficult to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. But fear not, that hasn’t stopped them from sharing their own opinion of things they find important on social media. Still, according to Joy Behar, it’s been difficult for her to host since technology isn’t her forte. She stated, “The technology is killing me. To have to sit here in my house and to not have a face-to-face conversation with people, to have somewhat of a delay, is very difficult.”

Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin agreed, saying that they miss the studio but they are trying their best during this challenging situation. McCain added, “Luckily, the pandemic came at a time when we’d all been working together for a very long time. Sunny’s been on the show five years. And I’ve been on the show, this is my fourth year. And I think there’s a comfort level, and I think if we’d been newer and greener, we couldn’t have carried it.”

Haines, who was previously on the ABC talk show and now returned for the new season, is the only co-host who is actually in the studio in NYC during the show. She spoke of a moment where she saw the red camera light go off for the first time, which was “physicalized.” She also expressed to her colleagues how being on the show with them was “even more of an honor than it ever has been before.” As far as “her role” in the show, according to Hostin, “Sara is generally in the middle, you know? I think if you look at me, if you look at Meghan, Joy, we are certainly very opinionated. We pick a side. We know where we’re at. I think Sara generally is figuring it out.”

As many of us try to figure out what is occurring in the world, we can all appreciate the guidance of the very talented Whoopi Goldberg who has maintained to keep us sane during this coronavirus pandemic, She stated, “Because I’m used to making adjustments in a world that is always shifting, it was just like, OK. There are things that are going to kick things up, and we just have to hold on.”

This season we have already seen actress Eva Longoria, Michael Cohen, John Kasich, Joy Behar, Jane Fonda, Robin Roberts, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, and Former White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Fellow stars to join season include Michael Cohen, Peter, and Chasten Buttigieg, Gabrielle Union, Janelle Monae, Gabourey Sidibe, and The Political View with Republican Congressional candidate Kim Klacik.

So although most of these ladies are working from home, they are still very much in their own element. Don’t forget to watch The View on ABC each weekday at 11 AM E.T.