The YouTube Channel, “What’s the Mashup?” brought the funk when it mashed up over 100 movie dances to Bruno Mars and Mark Ranson’s “Uptown Funk.”

It’s so catchy, you may even want to jump up and dance. Ever since it’s release in 2014, the song has made major headlines worldwide, and has been covered and danced by many! But this one, this version is definitely our favorite.

This article was originally published on September 22, 2015. We brought it back because we couldn’t resist dancing along to it!