Home Alone, the Christmas classic which premiered in 1990, is as popular as ever. Like Kevin McCallister, Macaulay Culkin’s physical humor and unbridled spirit made the young actor one of the most recognizable child stars. Like most John Hughes productions, Home Alone lampoons an idyllic suburban setting to tell a story that’s zany and full of heart.

For many Americans, Home Alone has become a family-friendly tradition that makes for cozy holiday season viewing. So if you’re still watching Kevin’s shenanigans, year after year, you’ll certainly enjoy this fantastic blooper reel which highlights the wondrous film’s comedic cast.

Macaulay Culkin

Hey guys, wanna feel old? I'm 40. You're welcome. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

Macaulay Culkin became the ultimate child star after his prominent performance in Home Alone, but the film was not his first. Culkin had been acting since the age of four and actually starred in another classic John Hughes movie, Uncle Buck. Alongside comedic powerhouse John Candy, Culkin stood out as an adorable scene-stealer. He was the natural choice to play the demanding role of Kevin McCallister. (His former co-star Candy also made an iconic cameo in Home Alone! Remember the Polka band member, Gus Polinski?) As we all know, Culkin did more than rising to the challenge. His facial expressions have inspired countless imitations, and his handle on the protagonist demonstrated true artistic understanding. A movie like Home Alone could easily have floundered with a boy lead who was too exaggerated. But Culkin carefully depicted Kevin as lonely, sweet, and only occasionally cocky.

Macaulay Culkin would go on to star in the respectable sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, the tear-jerker My Girl, and more. And although he’s no longer a prolific actor, Culkin boasts other creative pursuits. He fronted a pizza-themed comedy rock band for some time, the Pizza Underground, and currently, he publishes his own pop-culture satire site, Bunny Ears. Away from Hollywood, he’s always shown off a naturally playful side. Since Culkin officially retired from acting at the age of fourteen, many fans were shocked at the recent announcement that he would be featured in the upcoming tenth season of Ryan Murphy‘s American Horror Story.

‘Home Alone’

Director Chris Columbus’ Home Alone follows the story of eight-year-old Kevin McCallister who gets left behind in their Chicago suburb after his large family jets off to Paris for Christmas. At first, Kevin is overjoyed to have the place to himself. But soon fear starts to set in; his neighbor, Old Man Marley, is a rumored serial killer. Meanwhile, two burglars called “the wet bandits” are terrorizing empty homes in the neighborhood — with Kevin’s next on the list. Things come to a head-on Christmas Eve, when Kevin rigs the house with slapstick-inspired booby traps to ambush Harry and Marv, the dim-witted, bumbling burglars (played with silly charisma by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.) Finally, on Christmas day, Kevin’s mother (Catherine O’Hara) returns home — after a bedraggling trek of her own — followed shortly by Kevin’s father (the late John Heard) and the rest of the McCallister family.

Released by 20th Century Fox, this unconventional Christmas movie was a knock out blockbuster success. Home Alone grossed $285.8 million in the United States against a budget of just $18 million. (It remained the highest-grossing Christmas film of all time until the animated Grinch hit theaters in 2018.) In 2020, On September 15, 2020, Disney put out a special 30th anniversary (!) edition of Home Alone, and the film remains available to rent on Amazon Prime.

