While many people in the entertainment industry find their forever partners working together or being introduced at an event, Tom Selleck and his wife Jillie Joan Mack’s introductionwas little different. He saw her performing in the musical Cats while he was filming Lassiter in London. The performance wowed him so much that just had to meet her. After seeing the show a dozen times they finally went on a dinner date. It was what some might call a whirlwind romance, and when Selleck was moved to Hawaii to film Magnum P.I., she moved with him. They were inseparable and secretly wed in 1987 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, with secret names “Suzie Mark and Tom Jenkins.” Their first child was born a year after that. He then took some time off of work to raise his family. He quit Magnum P.I. and moved to a 65-acre ranch in Ventura County, California, to be with his family. And, today, their marriage of over 30 years is still going strong.

Wife and Children

Jillie Joan Mack is a dancer and actress from Wiltshire, England. While in Hawaii, she worked on Magnum P.I. as an English girl in a party scene. Her other roles, according to IMDB, are in the T.V. movie Silverfox and appearances on the show Fraiser.

Hannah Selleck

Jillie Joan Mack and Tom Selleck have one child together: Hannah Selleck. They thought the ranch was the “best environment for [Hannah] to grow up.” She has since become an equestrian success, regularly competing since she was 14 years old. She has earned top-five medals from Switzerland, The Netherlands, Belgium, St. Moritz, as well as the Canadian Pacific Grand Prix. Today she lives in Los Angeles, but outside the lights of the Hollywood lifestyle. She is focused on competitions and training the horses she breeds at her Thousand Oaks farm. She and her father have a horse breeding business, Descanso Farm, not far from the ranch where she was raised.

Kevin Selleck

Before he married Jillie Joan Mack, the mustachioed legend of screens both big and small was married to Jacqueline Ray in 1971. Their union only lasted about ten years. The Blue Bloods star and his first wife adopted Kevin. Kevin, like his father, has worked in entertainment, though not in Hollywood. However, he did appear in an episode of Magnum, P.I. Kevin was in a band called Tonic, where he was the drummer. He left the band, however, when they began to quarrel after seeing some success.