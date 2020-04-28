American actor Tommy Lee Jones is the real deal. A real Texan, a real cowboy, and scary to most who encounter him in any setting other than watching him on a screen in his box office hits like Men In Black and No Country For Old Men. One person who feels the complete opposite sentiment, however, is his wife, Dawn Laurel-Jones.

Multiple Marriages

Tommy Lee Jones’s first wife was writer/actress Katherine Larder. Together for seven years, they eventually called it quits. His second was another actress, who he met on the set of Back Roads, set in his home state of Texas. (He was born in San Saba.) Kimberlea Cloughly married Lee in 1981. From the marriage, the couple had two children. After over a decade together, Lee was divorced for the second time in 1996. Tommy Lee Jones met his third wife, and longtime girlfriend, a photographer named Dawn Laurel. They met on the set of Jones’s film The Good Old Boys. We don’t know a lot else though, because Jones is notoriously private and intense and doesn’t answer many questions about this wife Dawn, or his family.

He’s A Tough Father

Tommy Lee Jones is a father of two. Both of his children are from his second marriage with Kimberlea Cloughly. He has a son, Austin Leonard Jones, and a daughter, Victoria Jones. The children have followed in their father’s footsteps and have pursued entertainment careers. Austin, born in 1982 in Auckland, New Zealand, is an actor and composer. He’s known for his work in Frontera, Metamorphosis: Junior Year, and The Homesman, a 2014 frontier film directed and produced by his father. He plays a banjo player in the film. His daughter, Victoria, has also acted with her father. When she was just 14 years old, the actress was working on the Hollywood film, The Fugitive with her father and refused to get out of bed for her 5:30 a.m. call time. The star and polo player told her that she was fired and left for the set without her. Coming from a man who has directed and starred in his own feature films (The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada), this seems pretty par for the course. But, still pretty harsh for a father. Luckily, the staff got the teenager to set and she was able to finish filming. She later appeared in other movies alongside her father including Men In Black II, the aforementioned Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, and in the television series One Tree Hill.