In this day and age, all of our music is accessed online. For those who still have their vinyl records, I’m sure you remember what you kept your vinyl albums in. Some of you might currently use a storage cabinet, record shelf, display stand, record rack, or a magazine rack, but you should protect your music in a carrying case.

Now, think back to the good ole days. If you had a carrying case, you were probably the DJ at all of your high school and college parties. It’s crazy now that someone just needs Bluetooth or an aux cord to be the person providing all the music at a party. If you need a place for your vinyl records, it’s time for a new LP record carrying case.

This record case is the perfect record holder for your collection. It’s made from wood and faux leather for a classic retro look. If your favorite records are collecting dust in the garage or on a vinyl record storage rack, you’ll enjoy this.

Dust your record collection off because this record case will take you down memory lane. If you have a storage rack you’re currently using, this record case will put it to shame. It safely stores 30+ records. The aqua turquoise color makes it a great piece to use as home decor.

This record carrier case comes in six different designs, including a case with The Beatles on it. It doesn’t get more vintage than The Beatles, y’all. This heavy-duty vinyl record holder can hold up to 30 albums. Whatever record crate you’re using now can be used for storing something else, because this one is a must-have for vintage record collectors.

If you want a groovy design for your collectibles, you might want to go with this one. It can hold up to 50 vinyl LPs! This retro design also gives you a reason to leave it on display. It would make a cute home decor piece in your living room.

This vinyl carrying case comes in five different colors and can hold up to 45 of your favorite 12 inches 78 rpm, 45 rpm, and 33 rpm records.

If you’re running out of shelving or just don’t have any vinyl storage, these carrying cases are the way to go. If you think you’d ever be willing to give away your vinyl, you’ll have all of your records in one safe place ready to go, instead of collecting dust on a record stand.

Vintage record-holders are ideal for keeping your records safe and organized. Take them on the go if you’d like to sell them to a record store, or easily take them to a family gathering where many might want to listen to some classics on a record player or turntable.