In 2001, the members of the band Aerosmith were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame + Museum for their contributions to music and pop culture. After their acceptance speech for the Hall of Fame induction, the band welcomed Kid Rock to the stage for a smooth rendition of their hit song, “Sweet Emotion.”

In an epicly classic performance, hard rock had never been forever solidified in a performance than what these rockstars gave on stage. Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, and Lynyrd Skynyrd could not have been more proud. It might have been the best of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame + Museum live performance to date.

Fourteen years later, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith and Kid Rock have both gone off the classic rock range, as they have delved into careers in country music. Back in the early 2000’s, however, they were still ready to deliver a rock show, totally unaware of what their celeb careers would soon bring them.

Classic rock and roll will be hard to top as new avenues of music appear as time and generations pass. There is not much satisfying music that compares to the old classics of the decades. I truly believe that much of the music produced after the 90s will never be able to compare to the multitudes of music that was produced from the 50s-90s.

With that being said, I can’t help but wonder if it’s because the music industry has run out of refreshingly creative projects to bring to the general public? Am I getting old, meaning that the new generation’s music sucks to me just like my music preferences “suck” according to my elders? I respect all musicians of any kind, but I truly do believe nothing will top classics of any kind from the decades, simply because they were the first originals of their time. But does that mean they’ll eventually fade out in history?

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on July 7, 2015.