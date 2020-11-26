Whose Line Is It Anyway? upended a conventional game show format to bring live improvisation into the homes of audiences nationwide. Premiering on ABC in 1998, it was the U.S. version of Hat Trick Productions’ popular British show by the same name. Whose Line Is It Anyway? thrived on placing a cast of regular comedians into unpredictable situations — in front of a live studio audience.

Core members Ryan Stiles, Colin Mochrie, and Wayne Brady, along with special guest stars, had to joke their way through hypothetical scenarios. (Some notable guest performers incuded Stephen Colbert, Robin Williams, Whoopi Goldberg, Chip Esten, and Brad Sherwood.) Drew Carey hosted the comedy show, which ran until 2007. In 2013, Whose Line Is It Anyway? was revived on the CW with Aisha Tyler hosting. New episodes are still coming. But what’s happened to the memorable cast members since the end of the original Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Ryan Stiles

As Ryan Stiles began his television career, he was a frequent guest comedian on the UK version of Whose Line Is It Anyway? He was also a recurring cast member in The Drew Carey Show, the Whose Line host’s successful sitcom which eventually ran concurrently on ABC. The Drew Carey Show focused on the Midwestern “every-man” living in Cleveland, and the lanky Stiles appeared regularly as one of Carey’s goof-off friends.

After the conclusion of both projects, Stiles began a decade-long arc as Dr. Herb Melnick on Two and a Half Men. However, he never reached a career high quite like what was experience on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, for which Stiles had received an Emmy nomination. He, along with Colin Mochrie, appeared in every episode and reprised his greatest role in the Whose Line Is It Anyway? CW reboot in 2013. Stiles and his family mainly reside in Washington on Lake Samish, where Stiles has opened up his own improv comedy center, the Upfront Theatre.

Colin Mochrie

Like his frequent skit collaborator Ryan Stiles, Colin Mochrie appeared on every episode of Whose Line Is It Anyway? and he’s even returned for a whopping 70 episodes of the CW reboot. A Candian native, Mochrie entered the improv comedy scene through Vancouver’s TheatreSports League and Toronto’s Second City. Throughout his career, Mochrie has stayed loyal to his home country, guest starring on countless Canadian commercials TV shows, including She’s the Mayor, Corner Gas, and Degrassi.

In 2003, Mochrie appeared in an ad campaign alongside Leslie Nielsen and Wayne Gretzky which encouraged tourism to Toronto following the SARS outbreak. Mochrie has been recognized with two Canadian Comedy Awards and a Writers Guild of Canada award. He currently lives in Toronto with his wife, performer Debra McGrath, and in 2017 revealed on Twitter that his daughter is transgender in a public defense of the community.

Wayne Brady

Wayne Brady became a regular on Whose Line Is It Anyway? starting in the second season. For his work on the show, Brady won his first Emmy award in 2003. Following the breakout success of Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Brady launched his own series in 2001: The Wayne Brady Show. At first this project was imagined as another sketch show but when ratings quickly tanked, The Wayne Brady Show was rebranded as a daytime talk show. Although it only ran for two years, The Wayne Brady Show won six Daytime Emmy awards, two of which honored Brady’s hosting directly.

Since The Wayne Brady Show ended in 2004, Brady has remained a familiar face on network television. He went on to host Fox’s Don’t Forget the Lyrics! and the 2009 revival of Let’s Make a Deal. He also portrayed Barney Stinson’s brother, James, on How I Met Your Mother and has even branched out to Broadway. In the 2015-2016 season of Kinky Boots, Brady portrayed the character Simon and his drag queen alter-ego, Lola. Brady is twice divorced and has one daughter, Maile Masako Brady, who was born in 2003.

Drew Carey

In 1998, Drew Carey was a natural choice to host Whose Line Is It Anyway? With his characteristic glasses and hulking frame, Carey is still a recognizable comedian, well-liked for his unpretentious attitude and easy jokes. The U.S. Marine Corps veteran made a name for himself performing stand-up early on, and by 1995 had his own sitcom: The Drew Carey Show. This ABC venture gained a wide fanbase who delighted in the Carey’s off-color sense of humor. While The Drew Carey Show was still in production in 1998, Whose Line Is It Anyway? premiered and instantly appealed to fans of Carey and his friends.

Combining their practiced style with an improv game show format, Whose Line Is It Anyway? turned Carey into a mainstream star. Since the end of both The Drew Carey Show and Whose Line Is It Anyway? during the early 2000’s, Carey has kept extremely busy. In addition to hosting The Price is Right on CBS since 2007, Carey explores many hobbies outside of entertainment: soccer photography, professional wrestling, Buddhism, political Libertarianism, and… exercise! After a heart attack scare in 2001, Carey got serious about getting in shape and has shed his trademark pounds.

