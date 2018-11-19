Nothing says the holiday season like settling in and watching a Hallmark Christmas movie as you wrap presents or start prepping the turkey. There’s just something about Hallmark movies that share the true meaning of Christmas time, whether it’s set in the big city or a small farm town. However, not all love those delightfully cheesy Hallmark movies so how do you manage to get the family to watch it with you? Well, for those over 21, one woman and her husband created the perfect holiday game that’ll have the whole family in stitches. Meet the Hallmark Christmas movie drinking game.

As Brittany Graves of Texas posted on her Facebook page last December, she wrote: “We invented a drinking game that works with any of them! My hubby actually watches with me now lol.” The game itself is intricate, with plenty of double drinks for the most Hallmark moments you could imagine, like a ‘near-miss’ kiss.

So how do you play this creative drinking game? Well, we recommend whipping up your favorite big batch cocktail that’s light enough to enjoy on a night at home. And now, for the holiday movie rules, per Brittany’s list.

Take a drink if…

Reference to a dead relative

Main character’s name is related to Christmas (Holly, Nick, etc.)

Any time someone disses fake Christmas trees

A newcomer partakes in an old family or town tradition

Hot chocolate, apple cider, eggnog is on screen

A big city person transplanted to a small town

Christmas caroling, tree farm, or baking cookies appears

Mistletoe is on-screen

A character makes a magic deal with Santa or an angel

Any time you hear “Jingle Bells”

Take two drinks if…

Characters experience a ‘near-miss’ kiss

Obvious product advertisement appears

Snowball fight or ice skating happens

An ugly sweater or tie appears on-screen

Characters are snowed in

Finish your drink if…

The cynic is filled with Christmas spirit

It snows on Christmas

Take a shot if…

The movie stars Candace Cameron Buré or Lacy Chabert

Whether or not Hallmark holiday movies are your favorite, you can’t deny how witty and fun this list is of things to look out for. Even if you aren’t a big drinker, you can still play a version of this game by awarding points to the first person to spot something on the list.

Personally, we would add two rules to this already great Christmas drinking game. You should finish your drink if there are love triangles in the script or if the female lead character must decide between a well-to-do Mr. Wrong and a more down-home, genuine Mr. Right.

Will you be playing this game this year?