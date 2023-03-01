Delivery man Caught With 800-Year-Old ‘Girlfriend’ Mummy in Cooler Bag

Police discovered an intoxicated delivery man at an archaeological site in Puno city last Saturday. As authorities furthered their investigation, they made a gruesome and rather creepy discovery.

A Peruvian mummy that is believed to be up to 800 years old was discovered in a cooler bag that the delivery man had on his person. The cooler bag also contained a bit of food. When questioned, the man claimed that the mummy was his “spiritual girlfriend.” He named her Juanita.

A Strange Companion

The Ministry of Culture of Peru provided photos of the mummy as it rested in a fetal position in the cooler. The bag that the cadaver was kept in was the property of the food delivery service in the Uruguayan takeout service Pedidos Ya.

The man has been identified as Julio Cesar Bermejo. He is 26.

Bermejo may have been disappointed to discover that his sweetheart Juanita is not female at all. He did an interview with Noticias Sin Filtro Puno TV talking about his relationship with the skeleton.

An Odd Confession

Puno TV/AFP via Getty Images

“It sleeps in my bedroom, with me. There’s my bed, the TV set and next to it, there’s Juanita,” Bermejo shared. “I take care of it. It’s like, if you’ll pardon the expression as if it were my spiritual girlfriend.”

Bermejo revealed that it was gifted to him by his father. It’s been in his family for 30 years. He didn’t provide details about how the skeleton was acquired by the family.

Officials are saying that the mummy is an adult male measuring 4 feet, 11 inches tall. It’s estimated that he died around the age of 45 between 600 and 800 years ago.