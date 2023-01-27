Biohacker Spends $ 2 Million a Year To Look ‘Like an 18-Year-Old’

Oh, to be young again.

Who among us wouldn’t want it? The answer is everybody, probably. But how many of us are willing to spend up to $2 million to make it happen?

Well, that answer is Bryan Johnson, a 45-year-old tech developer from Venice, Calif. He is trying to be 18 again. And it seems he’s just about all the way there.

Johnson said his extreme diet and workout routine has resulted in giving him the heart of a 37-year-old, the skin of a 28-year-old and the lung capacity and fitness of an 18-year-old, per Lad Bible.

That has proven costly, but for Johnson, it’s all worth it.

He wakes up at 5 a.m. every day, follows a strict vegan diet, works out religiously and even makes sure to take extra care of his teeth. Before bed, he puts on a pair of shades to block out any blue light. Each morning, following an hour-long workout, Johnson drinks green juice with creatine and collagen peptides.

Bryan Johnson on Instagam

He estimates that he eats “around 50 pounds” of vegetables per month. In fact, he eats the same thing for every meal, and it’s vegetable-based.

Unlike many others who are into fitness, Johnson undergoes constant testing to see if he truly is reversing the aging process.

Per Lad Bible: “Johnson’s vital signs are also constantly monitored and he undergoes monthly medical procedures, many of them painful, to maintain his results. This includes ultrasound, MRIs, colonoscopies and blood tests.”

In all, he has more than 30 doctors and health experts monitoring all his bodily functions, according to Bloomberg. This is where the over-the-top cost of maintaining his health likely comes in. Doctors and tests aren’t cheap. Neither is an abundance of healthy foods and powders.

Johnson actually has a name for his quest, called “Project Blueprint.” So he’s sort of turned himself into an anti-aging, or reverse-aging, Guinea pig.

He said he consumes 1,977 calories a day via his vegan diet, which is less than the suggested daily allowance of 2,500 for adult males.

“What I do may sound extreme, but I’m trying to prove that self-harm and decay are not inevitable,” he said.

Interestingly, Johnson made all his money when he sold a tech company to eBay for $800 million. But working long hours to build the business took its toll — as he became overweight, out of shape, and frankly, depressed.

That led to him spending the millions he made for a good cause. That would be none other than his own health, and perhaps show the rest of us how we can reverse aging, too.