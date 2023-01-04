Model Says Her Image Was Stolen and Used for Sex Doll, Without Her Consent

Anyone who has seen Seinfeld likely knows the episode where Elaine accuses a department store of making a mannequin in her image — and placing it in some compromising positions.

Well, it seems to have happened to Israeli model Yael Cohen Aris in real life. Only it has nothing to do with a department store mannequin. Instead, Aris said a Chinese company stole her image to create a sex doll.

“It’s double wrong because it’s connected to my identity,” she said, during an appearance on This Morning. “It’s not just a doll that looks like me — they never hid the fact it’s a doll from me.”

Aris, 26, said she was informed of the look-alike doll by an Instagram user. And the China company even uses its own social media to promote it. They have given Aris no credit, or money.

Yael Cohen Aris on Instagram

Of course, she added, it’s really not all that upsetting when you think about it.

“In everything that happens, I always try to see the bright side,” she told the show, via Indy 100.

“They did it without my consent, they use it for commercial use, it’s a sex doll — all these crazy things — but it does mean people find me attractive, so I guess I chose to see it as flattering.

“Everybody likes to feel attractive. They just took me — a random girl from Israel.”