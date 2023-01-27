Police Officer Kicked Off Force for OnlyFans Now Makes $27K a Month

Well, you can make money just about anyway these days, and that’s not such a bad thing. But if you decided to make it as a “filthy MILF,” well, let’s just say you can apparently rake in a lot. All you need to do is surrender your integrity.

Or in the case of a former Colorado police officer, all you need to do is surrender your badge. Actually, Melissa Williams, 46, said her badge was taken after the police force for which she worked found out about her side hustle.

She is, ladies and gentlemen, the filthy MILF in question. Her words, not ours!

But guess what? She is making about $27,000 a month via her OnlyFans account, which led to the end of her police career, as well as starring in adult films, she said.

Melissa Williams on Twitter

https://twitter.com/real_bella_lexi/status/1617566771996917761/photo/1

“I love what I do, and I have absolutely no regrets,” Williams said, via the New York Post. “It’s a year now since I left the police and I am having the time of my life.”

There is also the possibility that she could end up with someone even richer.

“I love interacting with my fans and they clearly love me, as I get around 10 marriage proposals every week,” she added.

Actually, Williams has been married for a while, and her OnlyFans and other platforms were done with the intention of spicing up her love life with her spouse, at least partially. She was a veteran of the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office for 11 years, and another 28 years as a police officer overall.

But now, she’s on to bigger and better things — like making more money while putting herself in harm’s way as an officer of the law a lot less. As for starring in adult movies, Williams said she’s living the dream. Or something.

“It’s not intimate like when I have sex with my husband but it is a fun experience being an actress and doing it on camera,” she said. “I still feel like I am just getting started on my new career and enjoying all of the travel, people, and online interactions along the way.”