Tiktoker Alex Bodger Under Fire For Taking Selfie Near Where A Man Was Stabbed To Death

A TikToker who filmed a tragic scene of a Canadian dad being fatally stabbed in front of his daughter and fiancée at a Starbucks is facing criticism for reportedly taking a selfie next to the victim’s body and smiling while filming. The incident was horrifying to witness.

Dark Encounters

Alex Bodger shot an appalling clip of Paul Stanley Schmidt being assaulted outside of the coffee chain in Vancouver on Sunday. The father was stabbed to death by a man for requesting the he not vape in front of his daughter.

Bodger, who goes by the alias “Gora Pakora” on TikTok, appeared to have a slick smile on his face in the video depicting the brutal encounter taking place around him.

According to Bodger, he was traumatized by the incident. He told a local news outlet, Global News, that “It’s not something you think you would see walking down the street in Vancouver on a Sunday. Every time I think about the situation I get this feeling in my chest which is pure fear.”

Despite his seemingly horrified stature, several social media users are exposing the alleged actions of the video creator. One Twitter used exposed Bodger for taking a selfie next to Schmidt’s body and returning to the crime scene for a smoke the next day.

Bodger posted a video after the incident saying that he smiles during “uncomfortable situations” as a coping mechanism.

Explanations

The guy who recorded the stabbing in Vancouver taking a selfie next to the victim body and then returning the next morning to smoke on the crime scene ! #alexbodger is a local influencer who lives in Surrey and goes by the name gora pakora on tiktok . #Vancouver #canadians pic.twitter.com/kmCThpX9Yi — truthseeker (@chaosismygoal) March 29, 2023

“I was so uncomfortable. I didn’t know what just happened. That’s how I always am in uncomfortable situations,” he shared. “I put a little bit of a smile on my face. I’m sorry for the people that it pissed off.”

“So I’m walking down the road, I thought I see a street fight … so I start running over there. I start videotaping and I see some blood an d so I just thought maybe there was a bloody nose or something,” he explains in the video.

“My brain wasn’t allowing me to believe what was happening. And I knew he was dead, but at the same time, this my first time ever experiencing this right so like, my brain is just like ‘he’s dead’ so I start screaming.”

“The murderer is standing right there,” he continues, “All that’s going through my head is like, ‘Holy f—, I’m standing right here screaming he’s dead … what if he come at me and f— kills me.’ But I’m in so much shock just standing there.”

The TikToker makes yet another odd statement by saying: “Yeah, this s— (the stabbing), it doesn’t faze me too much. I’ll just say human life, to me, the way I look at it, if I don’t know you, is meaningless … he’s dead. What can we do now?”