Live Coverage: Kansas City Chiefs Take On San Francisco 49ers In 2024 Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the San Francisco 49ers today in the 2024 Super Bowl, which is expected to be a fantastically competitive game. Patrick Mahomes, who has had an electric postseason, is taking on Brock Purdy, who is making his first appearance in the Super Bowl.

All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey will also be making his debut in the Super Bowl for the 49ers, as he had an amazing MVP-caliber season himself. Chiefs All-pro offensive guard Joe Thuney is the only notable injury in this game, as he was ruled out last night.

Though he is the only loss, Thuney’s injury will most likely have a large impact on the game today. We are providing live coverage of this game throughout the day, so be sure to stay tuned!!!

End of First Quarter, Score 0-0

Chiefs Punt Back To 49ers

The Chiefs failed on their drive, handing the ball back to the 49ers

Chiefs Force Fumble on Opening Drive

Chiefs force a turnover on the 49ers first drive.

San Francisco 49ers Receive Opening Kick

The Game has begun, the Kansas City Chiefs won the coin toss, and deferred.

Chiefs Take The Field

49ers Take The Field

