Live Coverage: Nevada 2024 Presidential Primary Results

While former President Donald Trump prepares to make his push to win the State of Nevada for the Republican Primary on Thursday, during the Iowa Caucuses, tonight we await the results of the Nevada Presidential Primary.

Nikki Haley is the lone Republican running in the Republican Primary for Nevada, as the race means nothing in reality. All of the delegates for the State of Nevada’s Republican Primary race will be awarded during the Caucus on Thursday.

Incumbent Joe Biden will challenge Marianne Williamson, and other in the Democratic Primary for the State tonight, perhaps giving us our best insight into the upcoming 2024 General Election of the night. How is enthusiasm for the struggling President?

Joe Biden Declared WInner Of Nevada Democrat Primary

With 62% of the vote reporting, President Joe Biden was declared the projected winner of the Democrat Primary in Nevada.

Nikki Haley Losing To 'None Of These Candidates' Option

14% of Democrat Results Counted, Joe Biden Receiving Just 88.8% of Total

DNC Releases Statement On Nevada Primaries Before Results Released

The DNC released the following statement on the Democrat primaries in Nevada tonight before the results of the voting were released... “From union workers in Las Vegas to teachers in Reno, Nevadans across the Silver State have set the stage to defeat Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans once again this November. “Nevada’s first-in-the-west primary is emblematic of Democrats’ commitment to uplifting voters of color, engaging the diverse coalitions that are the bedrock of the Democratic Party, and making it easier for everyone to make their voices heard. Building on the strong success in South Carolina this Saturday, Nevada’s primary makes it clear that our winning coalition is strong and only growing stronger. “Today is an important step, and Democrats are going to continue putting in the work to earn every vote in communities across the country from now through November and beyond.”

Twitter Users Mocking Haley For Participating In 'Useless' Primary

It would be really funny if @NikkiHaley lost the meaningless Nevada Primary to the “None of these candidates” option on the ballot. — Chayse Leavitt (@ChayseLeavitt) February 7, 2024

First Ballots Arrive In Washoe County

The first batch of ballots has arrived in Washoe County. One twitter user, @luciastarbuck, shared this image of the ballots arriving. ( The first batch of ballots has arrived via Tesla at the Washoe County Registrar of Voters office from the Summit Lake Paiute Tribe. #Nevada #PresidentialPreferencePrimary pic.twitter.com/OyXOPFOmP2 — Lucia Starbuck (@luciastarbuck) February 7, 2024



Twitter Users Begin To Stir Over Lack of Results

The polls have been closed for over an hour in Nevada, and yet, we still have no results in either the Republican or Democrat races, causing some users on Twitter to question the delay.

Trump Shares Truth Social Post Mocking Nevada Primaries Ahead Of Caucus

Former President Donal Trump posted a link to an article entitled, "What Happens in Vegas Doesn’t Stay in Vegas- the Nevada Caucus Proves Trump Is Brilliant, Nikki Is Not, and the GOP Nomination is Over" tonight at 8:07 PM.