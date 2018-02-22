On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to a house on the 2700 block of South Avers in the Little Village neighborhood. There was no way to they could have known what the gruesome scene they were about to encounter when they entered that home.





RELATED: Arkansas citizens horrified as police discover the worst inside a suitcase left by a ditch

At around 1:55 PM, officers entered the home to discover a garbage bag on the floor. Inside the bag was the body of 2-year-old Mateo Garcia Aguayo.

Mateo’s throat was deeply slashed to the point of being nearly decapitated. He “suffered severe trauma from lacerations and fatal stab wounds,” police said in a statement.

Two-year-old boy found decapitated here. Police had responded to a call asking to check the well being. 28/Avers. #chicago pic.twitter.com/pIpOWE1nUR — Peter Nickeas (@PeterNickeas) February 21, 2018

A few hours later, the police department announced they had a “person of interest” in custody in relation to the horrific crime.

BREAKING: A person of interest in today's domestic murder of a toddler was taken into custody now by @FBIChicago and @ILStatePolice in Kankakee County following traffic stop. Man will be returned to Chicago to be interrogated by Detectives. pic.twitter.com/TExWndhtWg — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 21, 2018

The man was found at a traffic stop in Kankakee County by members of the Illinois State Police and Chicago agents of the FBI.

He was returned to Chicago to be questioned by detectives.

A small memorial for the child has already been built.

A cross and a basketball left for Mateo Garcia,2, he was killed in a Little Village home Wednesday afternoon. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/J0eR8EIoUM — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 22, 2018

RELATED: Teen stabbed and left for dead uses her last breath to lead police to her suspected killers

Grieving family members and neighbors gathered around 28th street as officers investigated the scene of the crime. Some officers guarding the scene offered the chance for them to warm up in their squad cars.

The man has not been formally charged as of yet. This is a developing story.