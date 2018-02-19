The Loop became the site of a horrible suicide on the late night hours of Tuesday. Police found the body of a dead man on the early morning Wednesday. It seemed like he had an accidental fall from the ramp on the 300 block of East Lower Wacker Drive, according to reports from WGN and Chicago Police.





The man was later identified as 26 year-old Matthew Bigos, may he rest in peace. Initially the report read that police believed that he had accidentally fallen off the ramp onto his death. However, suspicions of suicide have been mentioned.

Police suspect he could have fallen or jumped from Upper Wacker Drive. Paramedics arrived to the scene and they immediately took him to Northwestern Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. On Wednesday the autopsy report revealed more information.

The autopsy report from the hospital’s pathologist read that Matthew died of multiple blunt force injuries caused by a fall from height. His death was ultimately ruled an accident, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Little is known about this case still, if you see anyone on The Loop who looks like they might be jumping, call this number 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255). Anyone with information about Matthew has been asked to contact police.