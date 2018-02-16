When in Chi-town, a classic Chicago hot dog experience is a must. But what if you’re far from home? We got you covered.





According to the News Tribune, the newly opened CaskCades in downtown Puyallup, Washington, is a hot spot you don’t want to pass up.

RELATED: Hot dog stand robbery goes wrong when man shoots himself in the penis

Family friendly, craft-beer, hot dogs and a game emporium — what more could you possibly want?

Dogs to try: That Chicago Dog, Red Hot Frank, The Ring of Fire and the Puyallup Fair Hot Dog. But CaskCades doesn’t JUST do savory hot dogs…

The spot also offers a Mudslide hot dog which comes with peanut butter and bacon. You heard me right. They also offer a S’more hot dog that’s drizzled with marshmallow sauce, chocolate chips and graham crackers oh and did we mention they ALSO have a Captain Crunch style hot dog?

This place is nuts.

CaskCades also boasts plenty of sides, snack plates as well as kid items to satisfy everyone’s cravings -some of the notable being Tim’s CaskCades chips as well as the Charcuterie Plate.

RELATED: People of Chicago’s Reddit name their favorite local hot dog places

Ordering at the counter and taking a seat is the type of laid-back atmosphere CaskCades creates with plenty of adult-only seating at the bar. On tap is Snoqualmie Root Beer for kids (yes, really) and for adults, 32 taps with plenty of local brewers including ciders and wines.

And when you’re done with your brews, check out their arcade games, pinball machines or stacks of board and card games for one action-filled night.

For hours and more, check out their Facebook here.