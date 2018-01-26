WGN reported on a strange string of robberies that all occurred to 6 DePaul students.

The kids were robbed during a span of about 30 minutes overnight, part of a string of robberies by the same group of suspects driving around in a white Audi SUV.





RELATED: Naperville police looking man who tried to lure 14 year old girl into van



Poice reported that the same group of about four or five suspects committed four robberies between midnight and 12:40 a.m. Thursday morning. On the 2300 block of North Sheffield Avenue Sometime between 12:15 a.m. and 12:25 a.m., a 20-year-old man was walking on the DePaul Campus, when a white Audi SUV pulled up with four young men inside. Two passengers got out, and demanded his belongings.

The suspects were wearing surgical masks, they did not show a gun, but implied they were armed, according to the report. In the minutes between midnight and 12:35 a.m., Chicago police said yet another 20-year-old man was walking near the Clybourn Metra station, at Ashland and Armitage. Another two young men got out of a similar white Audi SUV, and stole his belongings at gunpoint. This time, only one suspect was wearing a surgical mask.

Then again, around 12:25 a.m., a group of four DePaul students – three men, between the ages 18 and 19, accompanied by an 18-year-old woman – were walking near Sheffield and Altgeld. They were about a block north of campus when a white Audi SUV pulled up, and this time three suspects wearing medical masks also robbed them at gunpoint.

DePaul Public Safety officials responded to the robberies and issued a campus alert. The pattern here was all six victims were DePaul University students.

“In the aftermath of this concerning sequence of incidents — a robbery and two armed robberies — DePaul’s Public Safety continues with the Chicago Police Department 18th District and Area Central Detective Division to make our neighborhood safer. We remind students, faculty and staff to report any suspicious activity to Chicago Police by calling 911, or to call DePaul Public Safety at 773-325-7777,” DePaul Public Safety director Bob Wachowski said in a statement.

RELATED: Indiana doctor convicted of over prescribing hydrocodone and trafficking it to Chicago via a gang



Chicago police said the same robbers involved in those attacks also were responsible for a robbery in the 900 block of South Western Avenue around 12:40 a.m., more than four miles away from the other three holdups. The suspects in that robbery also were wearing surgical masks and driving a white Audi SUV.

No one was in custody Thursday afternoon. Area North detectives were investigating.