The Beard-nominated pastry chef from the Publican restaurants, Dana Cree, has not only written about ice cream but also created her own line of ice cream and now — she’s partnering with Bang Bang Pie Shop’s owner to open a Logan Square ice cream shop.





According to the Eater Chicago, the spot will be named ‘Pretty Cool Ice Cream’ and potentially will feature some of Cree’s concoctions from her cookbook, ‘Hello, My Name Is Ice Cream: The Art and Science of the Scoop.’

According to the news outlet, an opening date has not been set but the shop is slated to call 2353 N. California Avenue, home.

In March, the news outlet reports that Cree will leave her job at the One Off Hospitality Group. Cree served as a pastry chef for the company’s four Publican restaurants along with Doves’ Luncheonette in Wicker Park, and is the second time Cree has left the company.

In 2015, according to the Eater, Cree left Blackbird and Avec back in 2015 to work on her own line of ice creams with 1871 Dairy and returned to her current post in 2016. Cree is a two-time finalist for the James Beard Award for the best pastry chef, graduating from Penn State University’s Ice Cream Short Course — the seven-day annual course is known as Ice Cream College.

Bang Bang Pie has two locations – the original which opened in 2012, in Logan Square and the second in 2016 in Ravenswood, according to the Eater.

Michael Ciapiak, Bang Bang Pie owner, along with Cree have chatted about how well of a team ice cream and pie make. The new shop will be led by Cree and will not be a spin-off of the Bang Bang name according to the Eater.