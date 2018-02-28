After going 19-45 over the last four seasons, John Fox – former Bears head coach – believes Chicago is closer to being reckoned with and one of his former players agrees with him.





According to NBC Sports, running back Howard was a guest on NFL Network Monday, raising the stakes high for both himself and his teammates as they come off a 5-11 season with new coach, Matt Nagy, taking over for Fox on sideline.

RELATED: The Bears, Kuma’s Corner and more cheer on Amazon to choose Chicago for HQ2

“The Bears are definitely going to have a winning season,” Howard said to NBC Sports, “We’re going to get to the playoffs. So I guarantee we get to the playoffs.”

RELATED: Downtown office on Wacker Drive to be Chicago Bear’s new home

This is not the first time a prediction of this magnitude has been made.

A little over a year ago, Bears offensive player Alshon Jeffery also made a prediction – that the Bears would win a Super Bowl title.

He then left for the Eagles in free agency, taking his guarantee with him to his new team.

To watch John Howard on getting back to Pro-football form, scroll onto the video below, courtesy of the Chicago Bears.