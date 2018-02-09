Marz Community, a famed Chicago Brewery, announced it on Facebook that they are releasing a Paczki-inspired beer just in time for Paczki day Feb. 13. Locally, we all know this magical time of year as the unofficial holiday where Chicagoans celebrate eating the Polish fried-dough pastry.





RELATED: All about the savory African American vegan joint changing up soul food



According to Eater Chicago, the Paczki Stout is inspired by the brewery’s annual tradition of eating the sugar-dusted pastries from the Bridgeport Bakery, accompanied by a stout or porter.

Marz Community Brewing’s new drink is said to be made with Peruvian cocoa nibs that mimic the chocolate pudding filling flavor in some paczki (7 percent ABV double milk stout)—Peruvian on accident.

According to the brewery’s official Facebook page, they accidentally ordered Peruvian cocoa nibs instead of Polish ones.

“Believe us, we’ve heard all the jokes,” Marz Community Brewing page states. “But you know what? We stand by our mistake/decision because this is one delicious Peruvian-Polish pastry libation.”

RELATED: Chinatown legend Won Kow closing it’s doors after 90 years



The Pączki Stout will be released on Fat Tuesday in liquor stores and bars throughout Chicago. Plus, if you purchase a four-pack or draft at the Beer Temple, Maria’s Packaged Goods & Community Bar, the Beer Cellar or Gene’s Sausage Shop & Delicatessen on Tuesday, you’ll get a complementary paczki (while supplies last).