Head Coach Joel Quenneville, forward Anthony Duclair along with the Blackhawks organization responded to Saturday night’s incident where a few fans made racist comments to Washington Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly at the United Center.





According to NHL.com the Blackhawks have contacted the offending individuals and notified them they are no longer welcome at any Blackhawks home game.

“Racist comments and other inappropriate behavior are not tolerated by the Chicago Blackhawks,” the organization said.

“Totally unacceptable in our game, in any sport and in society,” Quenneville said. “We have to learn from something like that. (It) can’t happen. I talked to (Capitals coach Barry Trotz) yesterday, apologized to the organization and the player, Devante. We’re sorry about what happened and let’s learn from it.”

Duclair, who says he has also been a victim of racial prejudice in his career, found the comments “very disappointing.”

“It’s not ok,” Duclair said. “Whether it happens to Devante Smith-Pelly or a random person on the street, you should be comfortable in your own skin and gender and nationality or religion, your beliefs. Everyone’s equal. Everyone should love each other.”

The Blackhawks celebrated ‘Hockey is for Everyone’ night by welcoming several groups to the United Center on Thursday night including the Chicago Gay Hockey Association, the Hornets Sled Hockey team, Great Lakes Adaptive Sports Association, the You Can Play Project, Chicago Blackhawks Blind Hockey club and the Inner-City Education Program.

When attending future games at the United Center, if inappropriate behavior is found at the United Center – you may use the “Fan Assist Program” to alert security by texting the following to 69050: UCASSIST followed by the seating section, row and a brief description of the issue.

