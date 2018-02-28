Magical and mythical series have one thing in common, those folks know how to eat. Every time the students at Hogwarts sat down to eat it was a magical feast. And can you imagine being at the table with Belle in Beauty and the Beast? No food would go to waste if I was their guest. As pop ups have completely taken over any food dining experience, the latest comes to Chicago from Middle Earth.





RELATED: Chicago St. Patrick’s Day specials by parade route and river dyeing



Have you ever dreamed about feasting like a Hobbit at an outdoor celebration in the Shire? I have. If you’re a LOTR fan, you know the series was mostly filmed in new Zealand, and a trip there would be just like visiting Middle Earth itself. But in NZ there is also a recreation of Hobbiton’s Green Dragon Pub, which can only immerse you deeper into the experience. So if you can’t afford ANY of that (and you happen to live/be in Chicago) -we have good news for you!

Thalia Hall, the landmark venue, is hosting a series of screenings of the Lord of the Rings trilogy films that can be paired with a Middle Earth-inspired dinner menu. Beginning with The Fellowship of the Ring, Thalia Hall will screen one part of the trilogy each night from March 20 to 22 at 7pm—you can snag a ticket for the movie and purchase an optional dinner package to enjoy while you’re watching Frodo’s journey to Mount Doom.

Thalia Hall’s interpretation of Lord of the Rings cuisine channels the utensil-free fare of a Medieval Times restaurant. The Middle Earth-Times tray will include a smoked turkey leg, potato soup, a “Lembas bread” baguette and a glass of Hopewell Brewing Company’s Prancing Pony ale. Plus, the first 25 guests to purchase the dinner package each night will receive a commemorative Dusek’s beer mug.

This is nothing at all like the poor attempt Denny’s tried with their The Hobbit: The Desolation of Your Arteries Smaug-themed menu. Which famously featured their Smaug’s Fire Burger: A hand-pressed beef patty seasoned with our 7-pepper blend. Served on a grilled Cheddar bun with our special X-sauce, Jalapeno Bottle Caps, melted Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles.

RELATED: Downtown office on Wacker Drive to be Chicago Bear’s new home



I love terrible food, but I would never eat anything called X-sauce. And I’d especially never eat it if Denny’s made it. If you haven’t rewatched (I’m going to assume you’ve seen it at least ONCE) Peter Jackson’s classic trilogy recently, this series of dinners and movie screenings seems like a precious opportunity to spend a few hours with the Fellowship.

Tickets to each of the Lord of the Rings screenings are $5 and can be purchased via Thalia Hall’s website. The dinner package (which includes food, a beer and a ticket to the movie) will cost you $30.