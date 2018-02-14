Chance the Rapper is always doing something amazing and wonderful for the public education system in Chicago. Most can’t argue that the entire country has a broken system, and Chance constantly does something to improve those conditions for the children of his hometown.





RELATED: This grandma is putting a halt to gun violence in Chicago with…Chess?



In his latest attempt at encouraging children who may not be able to afford or continue an education, he has promised to return to school himself.

Along side fellow Chicagoan actor, Jesse Williams, Chance announced he’d be returning to the university of his choice. The 24-year-old rapper and the 36-year-old actor both appeared at the Scholly Scholarship Summit on the South Side on Saturday (February 10) in Chicago. During their appearance, the two spoke about the importance of applying for scholarships and Chance revealed where he wanted to go.

He’s chosen to go back to Clark Atlanta University in Georgia. Though he did not say exactly when he is returning, he promised high school students that he would also be completing his education. While there, they also awarded a $10,000 scholarship to student Alexiea Feaster, who wants to become a doctor.

RELATED: No, it’s not an illusion there was really 44 sets of twins posing for this photo



Alexiea is finishing her senior year at Bogan High School. CEO Christopher Gray said Scholly makes it easier for students to easily identify scholarships and apply to them.

“No matter where they are in life… there are so many avenues to success,” Gray said.