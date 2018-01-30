In the Loop on Saturday, the man who was killed in a huge car crash has been identified as a chef of some of Chicago’s top restaurants.





According to NBC5, Illinois State Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, on Saturday afternoon, 35-year-old Darius Sconiers was killed in the multi-vehicle crash at Congress Parkway at Wells.

Around 4:30 p.m. was when the fatal collision happened, according to NBC. It was reported a driver suffered a medical emergency, crashing into Sconiers’ Cadillac truck at a “very high rate of speed,” ISP said, causing a “chain-reaction crash” that involved eight vehicles.

Officials said Sconiers, along with twelve people, were taken to area hospitals while 11 others refused treatment at the scene, according to the news outlet. Sconiers was a chef at Chicago’s top restaurants including McCromick, Lawry’s The Prime Rib, Formento’s as well as Schmick’s Seafood and Stakes.

According to Sconiers family, he was working as a chef for local celebrities at the time of his death.

“He loved cooking and was proud of his accomplishments in the culinary field,” said his uncle, Kevin Mcgee to NBC.

His family continued to tell NBC that Sconier began cooking at a young age, going on to study at Triton College and even going to Mexico to train. Sconier’s relatives believed he had a bright future ahead of him without a doubt.

“He had everybody in mind, his goals were your goals, he just need(ed) time to bring them to fruition,” his brother William Lockhart said to NBC.

Outside his home in Bellwood, Sconier’s family gathered outside to remember the young, influential chef, according to the news outlet.

The family says funeral arrangements are currently pending.