Lent doesn’t have to be as challenging as you think it is. That is why we here at Rare have compiled your daily Lent specials in Chicago, all in one place.





So take a deep breath, you got this!

Hakka Bakka

From Wednesday, February 14 through Thursday, March 29, enjoy $8.50 to $9.75 lent specials, highlights include the Shrimp Tikka Kati Roll ($8.50), Shrimp Tikka Salad Bowl ($9.75) and Shrimp Tikka Rice Bowl ($9.75). To learn more about hours and location, click here.

MAK: Modern Asian Kitchen

Enjoy $5 to $9 lent specials at MAK from Friday, February 16 through Friday, March 30, with a buy-one-get-one free falafel on Fridays through March 30. MAK’s veggie falafel is to die for and are served with a sweet and spicy sauce, which comes in hot, medium or non-spicy. This also applies to both small ($5) and large ($9) orders as well as dine-in and delivery. To view hours and location, click here.

Roanoke

Every Friday during Lent (February 16 through Friday, March 30) Roanoke Restaurant will offer $15 to $18 fish specials including a Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich, Seafood Pizza and Crab Toast….uhm, can I get an amen? For hours and location, click here.

Weber Grill Resturant

And last but certainly not least, from Thursday, February 15 through Friday, March 30, Weber Grill can enjoy the restaurant’s twist on traditional fish and chips, featuring a Cedar Plank Grilled Fish and Chips entree which boasts parmesan crusted Atlantic cod grilled on a cedar plank over Weber Briquettes hardwood charcoal for just $18.

Weber will also be offering Grilled Grouper Sandwich during lunch and according to its rave reviews, you will most definitely want to take the plunge and order the melt-in-your-mouth sandwich. For hours and location, click here.