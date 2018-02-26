At Victoria’s Secret store in the west suburban Wheaton, a Chicago couple along with two juveniles are facing felony charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise on Wednesday.





According to a Fox32 report and the Wheaton police, Darius Irving, 27, Monique Sanders, 24, and the juveniles were each charged with felony counts of retail theft.

Officers responded to the Victoria’s Secret at 151 East Loop Drive after three of the suspects left the store with over $2,000 worth of stolen merchandise and took off in a waiting car.

According to police, the car was later pulled over.

Irving, Sanders and the juveniles were taken into custody.

Police said Irving and Sanders were both released on bond from the DuPage County Jail on Thursday morning.

Their next scheduled court appearances were not made clear.

Police said the juveniles were being held at the Kane County Youth Home.

