Menu
bullets Read this Next

Substitute Teacher in South Suburb carjacked at gunpoint
Advertisement

WGN reported on the case of Kendale L. Coats, the man is charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault to a victim between 13 and 17, and he is being held on $750,000 bond at the Lake County Jail.


RELATED: Indiana doctor convicted of over prescribing hydrocodone and trafficking it to Chicago via a gang

According to the Lake County state’s attorney’s office, the victim contacted police and told authorities that she and Coats had sex at a Libertyville hotel, the report stated. Investigators then recovered credit card receipts that showed Coats had checked in to the hotel using his first name on Jan. 11.

Coats could be sentenced up to 15 years in prison if found guilty at trial. Scheller said Coats was working as the victim’s coach and knew the girl was 16 when the sexual assault took place.

After being taken into custody, officials said, Coats admitted to having sexual contact with the teen at the Libertyville hotel and on more than one occasion at his residence.

Police tracked down credit card receipts from the hotel where they said the encounter took place, Scheller said. On the receipts, Coats checked in using his first name, Scheller said.

Coats was being held in Lake County jail on $750,000 bail. He is next due in court Feb. 21. The gym website at usgtcgym.com says the center had gymnasts qualify for a national competition in 2015 and 2016.

RELATED: Naperville police looking man who tried to lure 14 year old girl into van

The charges come on the heels of former sports doctor Larry Nassar’s being sentenced from 40 to 175 years in prison in Michigan for sexually abusing some of the nation’s top gymnasts.

Chicago suburb gymnastics coach accused of sexual harassment WSTM
Author placeholder image About the author:
Mariana writes for Rare Chicago.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Chicago’s second Women’s March draws 300K, claiming to have something new to say

Chicago’s second Women’s March draws 300K, claiming to have something new to say

This story about a “serial stowaway” will make you think twice about airport security

This story about a “serial stowaway” will make you think twice about airport security

Suburban teacher found with child pornography and masturbation video

Suburban teacher found with child pornography and masturbation video

Want beer and wine for free? Fly American Airlines this April

Want beer and wine for free? Fly American Airlines this April

College pastor conducted a gay wedding and got fired over it

College pastor conducted a gay wedding and got fired over it

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement