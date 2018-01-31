It sure gets lonely at the top. Except when it’s topping list after list after list, which Chicago continues to do.





This time, it’s the Time Out City Life Index. The international magazine surveyed 15,000 people in 32 cities and ranked every city with the results.

Chicago claimed the top spot (as we did in the inaugural list in 2016) for reasons like our dining scene and nightlife, but there’s more to it than just a place to kick back and have fun. Time Out found:

“Ninety-one percent of you love Chicago and even more of you are proud to rep it. Despite our sub-zero winters, 89 percent of city-dwellers feel happy overall, making us one of the most content populations in the country. That might have something to do with the fact that most of you (a shocking 81 percent) are satisfied with the economics in Chicago. We’re not perfect, of course. Chicago fell short in safety with 39 percent of you saying the biggest problem facing our city is crime. (Are you listening, Rahm?)”

Here’s the top 10:

Chicago Porto New York Melbourne London Madrid Manchester Lisbon Philadelphia Barcelona

At the bottom of the list? Istanbul ranked last, followed by Singapore, Boston, Dubai, and Sydney.

What else did their surveys find? Parisians have the most sex (natch), New York is the most stressed city (but has the best nightlife), Bangkok is the street food capital of the world, and Melbourne is the happiest place on Earth.