During the 2015 Paris attacks, a Chicago area woman who was at a cafe in Paris is suing Twitter, Facebook, and Google as she alleges the sites aided the growth of the Islamic State group by giving it social media access.





According to a WGN report, Mandy Palamucci filed the federal lawsuit just last week in Chicago.

According to the lawsuit, she says she was at a Paris cafe when a dozen plus people were killed there and she suffered emotionally.

The attacks on cafes, the national stadium as well as a concert hall left 130 people dead.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

In a statement, Facebook said there’s no place on its site for those who engage in terrorism or for content that supports such activity.

Similar lawsuits elsewhere have been dismissed due to laws that shield online providers from responsibility for content posted by users.

