Late Thursday evening, gunfire interrupted many at a popular Wicker Park bar.

According to NBC, officials said the shooting happened in the 2000 block of West North Avenue, outside of Chop Shop.





The news outlet reports that witnesses saw a group of people get out a vehicle just outside the venue and shots then fired.

According to police, NBC reports no one was injured and the incident was being treated as a “criminal damage to property.”

Surrounded by shattered glass, at least three bullet holes could be seen in windows according to the news outlet.

According to NBC, a hip-hop and rap show called “Festivity” was happening during the fired shots.

The bar ultimately closed early, posting to Facebook the day after the incident to remind folks they were indeed open.

