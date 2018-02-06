Two young Chicago girls are teaming up to work in a market they are exposed to every day, fashion for toddlers.

According to a WGN report, since the ripe age of 7 and 3-years-old, Stephanie and Samantha Smith have had a knack for fashion and a mom with a business sense to utilize their passions.





The mother of both designers, Myla Patterson Smith, jumped at the opportunity.

“They were making these different designs and outfits and I looked at them, thought ‘these are really good, these are really cute. I wonder if we could make a business out of this,’” she told WGN.

According to the news outlet, Myla and her husband, Stephen Smith, say their daughters from an even younger age, have always shown a knack for clothing design. Stephen recalls “heated discussions” with then 3-year-old Stephanie about getting dressing for preschool.

“I’m like a guys guy, ya know,” Stephen Smith said to WGN. “Just throw on jeans and a t-shirt and keep it moving and it was like ‘no dad, you have to color coordinate.’ At 3-years-old, and I was like ‘ahhhh!’”

Myla said she first took notice of Stephanie and Samantha’s talent when they received a fashion drawing pad for Christmas, according to the news outlet. And last summer, she assisted her daughters by bringing their creations to life and launching the online store called “Sass-E-Todds” – a clothing line designed by kids for kids.

“They pick the colors, they design the looks and they fill the textiles when we buy them,” Myla said to the news outlet.

According to the news outlet, the girls keep learning all aspects of a business from design (NAT) to sales. Myla and her daughters select favorite designs (with the help of focus groups) and then send them off to a clothing manufacturer in New Jersey. But Myla says this experience is more than just a business for both herself and her girls, they are also learning about themselves.

“Creating confidence inspiring other kids, identifying what their passions and talents are early on,” Myla said to WGN.

The Smiths believe it is vital to expose children to a variety of opportunities and ideas but it’s also important to have fun, according to the news outlet.

“We just want them to be the best person they can be, so whatever avenue we can help them travel down, we are willing to do that,” Stephen said regarding the business’s goal to WGN.

You can check out Stephanie and Samantha’s peices here.

To see the two girls in action, scroll on below – courtesy of Sass-E-Todds.