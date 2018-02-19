Menu
After several inmates clapped for the man accused of shooting a police commander, Cook County Jail officials said they plan to take action against said inmates.


According to WGN,a video the jail released showed five inmates clapping as Shomari Legghette walked into his court hearing on Thursday.

When Legghette walked by, the inmates who clapped were held in a cell waiting to see a judge.

Legghette was charged with a first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm as well as possession of narcotics in connection with the death of Cmdr. Paul Bauer.

His bond was denied in bond court on Thursday morning.

WGN reports the judge called Legghette a “real and present” threat to the community after hearing the details of the murder and about Legghette’s hefty criminal record including battery, armed robbery and felony drug charges dating back 20 years.

To watch the full coverage – scroll on below, courtesy of CBS Chicago.

After cop’s fatal shooting, Cook County inmates clap for suspect YouTube CBS Screenshot
