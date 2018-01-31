Menu
We can only imagine how excited Javier Baez was for his first gender reveal party.

Because according to Twitter – the pictures of him and his girlfriend’s reactions are absolutely adorable.


RELATED: Cub’s Javier Baez drops a huge Cubs inner circle secret

According to a WGN report, Baez is expecting with his girlfriend Irmarie Marquez.

The infiedler uploaded shots of himself and Marquez, according to the news outlet, revealing they are expecting a little baby boy.

RELATED: Cub’s player Javier Beaz has exciting news: He’s girlfriend is expecting his first child!

On January 24th, the couple announced the pregnancy via Twitter according to WGN. And since that day, the gender has been a mystery —until now.

Baez was drafted by the Cubs in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft and is currently prepping for his fifth season at the major league level with the Cubs, according to the news outlet.

To view some of the players most memorable highlights, scroll to watch below – courtsey of Memorable Highlights.

Cubs Javier Baez has gender reveal party and his reaction is precious Twitter
