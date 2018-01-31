We can only imagine how excited Javier Baez was for his first gender reveal party.

Because according to Twitter – the pictures of him and his girlfriend’s reactions are absolutely adorable.





According to a WGN report, Baez is expecting with his girlfriend Irmarie Marquez.

The infiedler uploaded shots of himself and Marquez, according to the news outlet, revealing they are expecting a little baby boy.

On January 24th, the couple announced the pregnancy via Twitter according to WGN. And since that day, the gender has been a mystery —until now.

Una Bendición Más De Dios!

Baby Báez Is Coming!!! What Do You Think Will Be?

Boy or Girl ? 😘 🍼 deja tu opinión… 🤣🤣🤣 totaaaaal!!!! 🤷🏼‍♂️ 🤫🤫🤫 pic.twitter.com/jOdOzWSHjY — Javier Báez (@javy23baez) January 24, 2018

Baez was drafted by the Cubs in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft and is currently prepping for his fifth season at the major league level with the Cubs, according to the news outlet.

