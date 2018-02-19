Menu
Bitcoins Rise Read this Next

Feds charge Chicago trader in first ever crypto-fraud case
Advertisement

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras liked it and put a ring on it…and it’s Instagram official.

#SorryLadies

RELATED: Hospital patients surprised by Cubs with tickets to Spring Training


Last Wednesday on Instagram, Contreras flashed a picture of him and girlfriend with THE ring on Valentine’s Day and it’s safe to say, things are official.

The post reads:

“She said YES, I LOVE YOU AMOR MIO BELLO.”

The catcher asked his lady on Valentine’s Day nonetheless so you know he is a real deal romantic.

RELATED: Chicago Cubs First Baseman Anthony Rizzo graduated from the Florida school where shooting took place Wednesday

Cubs spring training starts February 23.

To watch all of the Cub’s grand slams -besides scoring a fiance – scroll on below, courtesy of Chicago Cubs Highlights.

Sorry ladies, Cubs’ Willson Contreras just put a ring on it Facebook
Author placeholder image About the author:
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Smashing Pumpkins will play United Center this summer, but fans are upset for this reason

Smashing Pumpkins will play United Center this summer, but fans are upset for this reason

Watch: Reported cop killer is cheered by inmates walking through prison

Watch: Reported cop killer is cheered by inmates walking through prison

South Carolina lawmaker calls Obama the N-word on Facebook

South Carolina lawmaker calls Obama the N-word on Facebook

United Airlines just made this Olympic athlete’s dreams come true

United Airlines just made this Olympic athlete’s dreams come true

Flu causes yet another Chicago area-school to close

Flu causes yet another Chicago area-school to close

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement