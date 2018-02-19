Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras liked it and put a ring on it…and it’s Instagram official.

#SorryLadies

RELATED: Hospital patients surprised by Cubs with tickets to Spring Training





Last Wednesday on Instagram, Contreras flashed a picture of him and girlfriend with THE ring on Valentine’s Day and it’s safe to say, things are official.

The post reads:

“She said YES, I LOVE YOU AMOR MIO BELLO.”

The catcher asked his lady on Valentine’s Day nonetheless so you know he is a real deal romantic.

RELATED: Chicago Cubs First Baseman Anthony Rizzo graduated from the Florida school where shooting took place Wednesday

Cubs spring training starts February 23.

To watch all of the Cub’s grand slams -besides scoring a fiance – scroll on below, courtesy of Chicago Cubs Highlights.