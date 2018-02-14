Things are getting to be #official with the pitchers and catcher reporting for the Chicago Cubs TODAY!

According to Bleacher Nation it’s been a long offseason in the baseball realm and for many players and teams – the offseason is not over.





But for the Cubs, the fully-constructed team marks today as the end of the “offseason” and the start of “Spring Training.” according to Bleacher Nation.

This year is causing excitement for many as players old and new take their place on Wrigley Field.

There are also whispers that the Cubs could win the NL Central again, and as a die-hard Cubbie — god I hope they do.

And the journey to bringing home those wins starts today with *cue dramatic music* Spring Training.

In other news, we still can’t believe Darvish signed a six-year deal with the Cubs. For more on that, scroll on below – courtesy of MLB.